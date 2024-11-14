EC includes 6.28L voters, deletes 4.5 lakh names

Kolkata: The Election Commission has included over 6.28 lakh voters in the pre-revision phase and has deleted 4.5 lakh names, according to the draft electoral roll involving 288 Assembly constituencies (ACs) of Bengal.

The six ACs that underwent polling on Wednesday were excluded from the draft electoral roll. The total number of electors are over 7.44 lakhs, among which over 3.78 lakh are males and 3.66 lakh are female. Corrections were made to 11.2 lakh names. The total number of service electors are 1.12 lakh while the third gender electors are 1847. The total number of polling stations is 79,050.

An Election Commission official said that the final electoral roll will be published on January 6, 2025. According to the Commission, the period for filing claims and objections will be until December 12. There will be eight special campaign dates during this period — November 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and December 1, 7 and 8.

For the six seats that held byelections, the integrated draft electoral roll will be published on November 27. The period of filing claims and objections will be from November 27 to December 12. The final publication of the electoral roll will be on the same day, January 6, 2025. About 100 per cent of the electors were issued voter cards and all of them include photographs of the voter. Toll free helpline number will be functional at district offices to address the queries of citizens on Special Summary Revision and other related issues. Toll free helpline number 1950 will remain functional at the Chief Electoral Officer office.