EC gets ‘over 1 lakh MCC violation’ complaints

The number of complaints associated with MCC (Model Code of Conduct) violations received by the Election Commission (EC) has crossed 1 lakh since the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections on March 16. Cooch Behar district in Bengal which goes to polls in the first phase of elections is leading the list.

“The office of the CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) in Bengal has received over 1.27 lakh complaints associated with MCC violations. Related complaints refer to cases relating to removal of flags, posters, flex etc. Hence, over 1.27 lakh removals were made. The polls are scheduled to be held at Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar in the first phase. We have received 5726 complaints from Cooch Behar,” an official in the CEO office said. The number of complaints received from Alipurduar and Jalaiguri are 3458 and 1923, respectively. The different agencies engaged by the Commission have recovered banned articles worth Rs 81.21 crores since March 1. Complaints in the C-Vigil app of the commission are 250. Nine complaints are from Cooch Behar and two each from Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri. The Commission that tries to redress complaints in the C Vigil app within 100 minutes took action on 192 complaints and dropped 50 of them. The Commission has started accepting nominations for the first phase of elections in the state from Wednesday and it will continue till March 27.