EC finalises CAPF deployment for Bengal polls

Kolkata: The Election Commission has finalised a district-wise deployment plan for 480 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to ensure peaceful polling and boost voter confidence. Of these, 240 companies have already reached the state and the remaining 240 are due before March 10.



Officials said the deployment prioritises districts considered sensitive due to high population density, past electoral experience, border proximity and political significance. In several districts, allocations have been split among police districts (PDs), police commissionerates (PCs), and rural and urban units for targeted area domination and intensified patrolling.

North 24-Parganas has been allotted the highest deployment with 58 companies. The Barrackpore Police Commissionerate will receive 19 companies, Basirhat Police District 17, Barasat Police District 11, Bongaon Police District six, and Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate five. Officials said the allocation reflects the district’s size, mixed urban–rural profile and strategic importance.

Kolkata has been allotted 30 companies, focusing on key urban polling stations, sensitive neighbourhoods and high-footfall areas. East Burdwan will receive 42 companies — 25 in district police areas and 17 in the Asansol–Durgapur Police Commissionerate, which covers major industrial and urban centres. Murshidabad will get 35 companies, including 20 for Murshidabad Police District and 15 for Jangipur Police District, a district that has seen intense political activity in previous elections.

South 24-Parganas has been allotted 33 companies — 13 for Baruipur Police District, 11 for Diamond Harbour Police District and nine for Sundarban Police District covering remote riverine areas.

East Midnapore will receive 28 companies. Hooghly has been allocated 27 companies — 16 for rural areas and 11 for the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate. Howrah will see 21 companies deployed, split between the Howrah Police Commissionerate (10) and Howrah Rural Police District (11). Nadia will get 22 companies — 13 for Krishnanagar Police District and nine for Ranaghat Police District.

In western districts, West Midnapore and Purulia will receive 20 companies each, Birbhum 21, Bankura 13 and Jhargram 11.

In North Bengal, North Dinajpur has been allotted 19 companies — 10 for Raiganj Police District and nine for Islampur Police District. Malda will receive 18 companies, Cooch Behar 15, Jalpaiguri 10, Darjeeling 11, Alipurduar seven and Kalimpong four. The Siliguri Police Commissionerate will receive five companies.