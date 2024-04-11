EC directs use of community radio stations for voter outreach initiatives

Kolkata: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has issued instructions to all District Electoral Officers (DEOs) to utilise the community radio stations (CRSs) across the state in its SVEEP (Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Practices) activities. There are 14 community radio stations across the state that includes two in Kolkata — at Jadavpur University and at NSHM Institute of Media and Communication and one in New Town.



“We have been laying special emphasis on SVEEP activities to ensure maximum participation in the electoral process as per directions of the Election Commission of India (EC). However, there are some remote areas where we feel community radio can be used effectively for voter outreach programmes. We have issued directions to all the DEOs to use CRSs service to the best extent possible,” a senior official of the state CEO office said.

Apart from Kolkata and New Town, there are community radio stations in Sunderbans, Sonada in Darjeeling, Purulia, Bolpur in Birbhum, to mention a few.

“Community radio stations offer a platform where content is disseminated in localised dialects and regional languages. The poll panel wants messages and jingles of the Commission to reach out to voters, particularly the first timers in local dialects so they can be made aware of their role in the electoral process in the best possible way,” said Professor Imon Kalyan Lahiri, who is the convener of Radio JU for nearly 17 years. There are some backward class communities in districts such as Birbhum, Purulia, Jhargram etc. who understand only local dialects. Hence, there may be limitations in the poll panel’s SVEEP activities that are primarily in Bengali, Hindi and English. Citing an example, a CEO office official said that Purulia district, this year, made 100 per cent enrollment among the Birhor community. There are 333 people of this community residing in remote villages in Baghmundi Block, among whom 181 are eligible voters. The community radio can be effective for voting awareness among these tribals.

The Union government in February increased the advertising time for community radio stations as well as the price rate for advertisements to ensure the growth of the community radio sector. CRSs are low-power radio stations, which are meant to be set up and operated by local communities. Its coverage area is limited to 10-15 km. Currently, there are 481 CRSs in India.