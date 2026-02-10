EC directs transfer of police linked to poll duties by February 15

Kolkata: The Election Commission has directed the West Bengal Home and Hill Affairs Department to complete the transfer and posting of all police personnel directly connected with election duties by February 15.



The Additional Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal has written to the State Home Secretary, directing compliance with the order and asking for a compliance report to be submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office by February 15, so that it can be forwarded to the apex poll body.

An official in the CEO’s office said the directive is aimed at maintaining neutrality and transparency ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. An earlier guideline on the matter was issued on January 12, and the latest communication is a continuation of that order with a specific deadline.

The Commission has further emphasised that no delay or laxity will be tolerated in implementing the directive. The state government has been asked to take swift decisions in accordance with the Commission’s guidelines concerning police officers and personnel involved in election-related duties.

According to political observers, the transfer of police officials ahead of elections has often been a subject of controversy. The Election Commission’s firm stance has added a new dimension to the ongoing debate, and attention is now on how efficiently the state administration implements the directive within the stipulated timeframe.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is constitutionally empowered to ensure free, fair and impartial elections, and one of its key tools is the transfer of officials—particularly police and administrative officers—who may influence the electoral process.

Ahead of major elections, the ECI routinely orders the transfer of officers posted in the same district for long periods, those with past election-related complaints, or officials perceived to have close political affiliations.