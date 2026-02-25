EC directs state govt to deploy central forces at sensitive booths

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the state administration to deploy central forces at sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling booths immediately upon their arrival in West Bengal.

Even before the official announcement of the Assembly elections, a total of 480 companies of central forces are slated to arrive in the state in two phases between March 1 and March 10. Of these, 240 companies are expected to reach on March 1. However, Commission sources indicated that forces could arrive as early as February 28.

Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal on Monday evening chaired a high-level meeting to finalise arrangements related to accommodation, transportation, and overall logistics for the central forces. Director General of State Police Peeyush Pandey, Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar, ADG (Law and Order) Vineet Goyal, the Commission’s Special Observer and former IPS officer N.K. Mishra, along with liaison officers from the central forces and state police were present. According to sources, the police presented a preliminary list of sensitive booths at the meeting. However, officials from the CEO’s office reportedly expressed reservations about the list. Sources close to the Commission claimed that in the prevailing situation, nearly 50 percent of the state’s polling booths could be categorised as sensitive.

It has been decided that once the central forces arrive, they will first be deployed at these identified booths and will conduct area domination patrols. As additional contingents arrive in subsequent phases, deployment will be expanded accordingly. The Commission has also emphasised the need for seamless coordination between the central forces and the state police and administration from the outset.

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on February 28. As per the directions of the Supreme Court of India, judges or judicial officers will scrutinise the documents of “disputed” voters and take final decisions.

Their names are expected to be published collectively in a supplementary list.

During the Supreme Court hearing, the state government had expressed apprehensions that the publication of the final list could trigger law and order issues in certain parts of the state. Additionally, judicial officers in some districts have reportedly raised concerns about whether they would be able to conduct document scrutiny “without fear.”

The CEO instructed police to provide adequate security to the judicial officers. Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty also said that the state will provide adequate security to judicial officers so that they are able discharge their duties effectively.