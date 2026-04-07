EC clears 60L cases before voter list freeze

Kolkata: The Election Commission on Monday completed disposal of all 60 lakh cases “under adjudication” ahead of the freezing of the voter list for the first phase at midnight.



Following directions of the Supreme Court of India, the poll body released the 12th supplementary list late Monday, clearing all pending cases. An EC official said any fresh inclusion after midnight will not be eligible to vote in the first or second phase, with the latter list freezing at midnight on April 9 — also the last date for filing nominations for the second phase.

State CEO Manoj Agarwal said the updated voter list for the first phase will be published within a day or two.

Meanwhile, after the tribunal cleared Farakka Congress candidate Motab Sheikh on Sunday, it also approved Mohammad Mottakin Alam, the party’s nominee from Ratua. His clearance enabled him to file a nomination on the last day for the first phase. Both candidates had moved the apex court after their names were deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Officials said nearly 45 per cent of the 60 lakh cases resulted in deletion, rendering those voters ineligible this year. Around three to four urgent cases referred by the apex court have all been cleared. The tribunal is expected to be fully functional within days, with appeal processes already underway both online and offline.

The EC has also appointed IAS officer Vibhu Goel as Additional Chief Electoral Officer and nodal officer to coordinate with tribunal judges, oversee logistics, and ensure real-time communication. Currently, the tribunal is operating from the S.P. Mukherjee Institute at Joka.

In a separate development, the Election Commission ordered the suspension of Naihati police station IC Mahabir Bera for allegedly ferrying the chairman of Naihati Municipality in his official vehicle. Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against him.

Second officer Prakash Dhara has taken over as IC. He was present during the nomination of TMC candidate Sanat Dey at the SDO office, when the IC had allegedly transported the chairman in his vehicle.