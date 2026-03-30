EC clears 40L cases; 17L voters in deletion list

Kolkata: Judicial officers adjudicating nearly 60 lakh electors have disposed of about 40 lakh cases so far, with around 17 lakh figuring in the deletion list. With another 20 lakh cases pending, the Election Commission of India (ECI) hopes all will be cleared before April 6, the last date for filing nominations for the first phase.



Meanwhile, the Commission on late Sunday night published the fourth supplementary list.

According to Commission sources, the third supplementary voter list published on Saturday night contained 2.01 lakh electors. Since the final electoral roll on February 28, the ECI has released three supplementary lists covering 33.02 lakh voters, and said such lists will be published regularly on the CEO website.

The second supplementary list, published on Friday night, showed nearly 44 per cent of names — about 14 lakh — had been deleted, though the Commission is yet to disclose names deleted in the third list.

Several Trinamool Congress candidates earlier “under adjudication” have been included in the latest lists, clearing nomination hurdles. In Deganga, Anisur Rahman’s name has been included in the second list. In Uttarpara, Sirshanya Bandyopadhyay’s name has appeared in the Bhowanipore Assembly constituency voter list. In Chanditala, Hooghly, outgoing MLA Swati Khandkar’s name has also featured. CPI(M) candidate from North Howrah, Gautam Ray, along with family members, has also been cleared.

Meanwhile, allegations of large-scale exclusions have surfaced. In Ramnagar (Ausgram-II, 24 booths), around 1,300 voters were reportedly removed. In Pubar village, across four booths, 229 names were added and 687 deleted; nearly 200 were removed from Chhora colony and 186 from Deripur village. Ziaul Haque, deputy head of Ramnagar panchayat, alleged his own name was excluded while his wife’s remained, calling it “planned harassment”.

In Gaighata Assembly Constituency, 206 voters from booth 178 in Berigum-II gram panchayat are missing, raising fears of disenfranchisement.

According to EC sources, tribunal infrastructure will be set up at an institute in Joka, where all 19 retired judges presiding over tribunals will sit. Voters from districts can apply online via the EC website or ECINET App and need not travel to Kolkata. If required, documents can be submitted to District Magistrates or Sub-Divisional Officers for forwarding to tribunals.

The date for hearings is yet to be decided, and the SOP will be framed by the Calcutta High Court. Aggrieved voters will not need to appear physically, and any voter whose name is excluded can appeal before the tribunal.

The High Court has appointed retired judges for 19 tribunals across 23 districts, including former Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and former judges Biswajit Basu, Ranjit Kumar Bag and Samapti Chattopadhyay.