EC censures Dilip Ghosh for ‘low-level personal attack’ against Mamata

Kolkata: Dissatisfied with his reply against the show-cause notice served to him, the Election Commission (EC) has censured BJP candidate for Burdwan-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency, Dilip Ghosh for violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) through his “low-level personal attack” against Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson and state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The communication from the EC read that Dilip Ghosh had submitted his reply against the show-cause notice served to him by the commission. The election body said that after receiving Ghosh’s reply dated March 28, it carefully went through the contents and is convinced that he has made a “low-level personal attack” and thus violated the provisions of MCC.



EC further said women have commanded highest respect in Indian society, past and present and while the Indian Constitution and all institutions of the country have constantly pursued the ideas and ideals of ensuring the rights and dignity of women on all fronts and further empowering them.

The Commission is duly engaged in strengthening women’s representation and participation in the electoral process and that the gender gap in electoral registration and voter turnout has vastly improved.

The Commission said it considers the whole process of conduct of election as a major enhancer of status of women in India and is committed not to allow any erosion of this status in any manner during the election period under its own aegis. Hence, it condemns the “impugned statements” made by Dilip Ghosh and “strongly censures him for the above said misconduct”.

The Commission also warned him to remain careful in his public utterances during the currency of MCC.

The reply of the EC was also marked to BJP national president JP Nadda.

According to the English translation of Ghosh’s remark against Banerjee, as provided by the EC in its notice, he had said: “When Didi goes to Goa, she becomes Goa’s daughter, in Tripura, she says I am Tripura’s daughter, decide who is your father, this is not right.”

Meanwhile, the EC on Monday removed two senior officials in the office of the CEO Bengal. Amit Roy Chowdhury, Additional CEO and Joint CEO, Rahul Nath were removed by the Commission.