EC can announce Bengal polls before final SIR roll

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) can announce the schedule for the West Bengal Assembly elections even before the publication of the final voter list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with plans to appoint Central observers in all 294 Assembly constituencies from the day the notification is issued.



High-level meetings scheduled for March 1 and 2 between an ECI delegation from Delhi and senior state officials, including district magistrates and superintendents of police, have meanwhile been deferred.

The Commission was slated to publish the final voter list on February 28. However, in line with directions of the Supreme Court, the ECI may publish the revised electoral rolls in phases even after that date.

According to sources in the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, there is no legal bar on announcing the poll schedule before the entire revision process is completed, provided the Supreme Court’s directions are followed. All voter lists published up to the last date of filing nominations will be considered for the conduct of elections. The electoral process can proceed on the basis of such updated rolls, even if the final consolidated list continues to be published in phases.

More than 58 lakh names have been dropped from the draft voter list in the state so far. The total number of deletions will be assessed after all revised lists are published and consolidated.

Meanwhile, Central observers will be deployed in every Assembly constituency once the election notification is issued. They will monitor and supervise the filing of nominations by candidates and oversee compliance with election procedures.

The March 1 School Service Examinations and a T20 World Cup match at Eden Gardens are learnt to be among the factors behind the postponement of the proposed meetings.