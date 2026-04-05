‘EC-BJP collusion’: ‘Names deleted, mockery of democracy’, Mamata’s multi-pronged attack

Siliguri: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the Election Commission, in collusion with the BJP, is attempting to silence public voices.



Reacting to the large number of names deleted from the electoral rolls, she urged affected individuals to prioritise filing appeals with the tribunal to have their names restored. She also warned people to avoid approaching judicial officers handling ‘under adjudication’ cases.

Banerjee, addressing a campaign rally at the Enayetpur Union Library at Manikchak, claimed the culprits behind the violence and gherao of judicial officers in Malda district’s Mothabari have escaped, and investigators were harassing the innocent locals in the name of the NIA, the agency assigned to probe the case.

“Do not go near the judicial officers. Some communal parties came, created trouble and disappeared. Then the NIA arrived and arrested 40 to 50 youths. There is no problem with the arrest of real culprits, but innocent people should not be harassed,” she added. “Protest and resistance will not be allowed. Even deputations and memorandums cannot be given to the Election Commission. They have strangled all voices but remember public voices cannot be strangled for long,” stated Banerjee. She prophesied that in 2026, the BJP Government will definitely exit from Delhi.

While addressing the packed venue, Banerjee asked all those whose names were deleted or featured in the adjudication list to raise their hands. The TMC supremo was utterly shocked to see the majority present in the venue, especially women, raise their hands. She immediately ordered a videography of this. She immediately ordered her party leaders to take note and help them appeal before the tribunal. “This is a mockery of democracy? Who will vote now? Election Commission? Elections and campaigns can wait. This is more important. BLAs go out of their way to help these people appeal before the tribunal. People are ready to vote,” she stated.

“I challenge Mota Bhai (read Amit Shah) to come here and hold a meeting with all those whose names have been deleted. Meet them and talk to them,” retorted Banerjee.

Addressing an election rally in Malatipur in Malda, Banerjee pulled up the Congress for “making an appearance during elections and hibernating at other times”.

Training guns at former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Benazir Noor, who recently migrated to the Congress and has been fielded by the Congress from Malatipur Assembly Constituency, Banerjee stated: “We made you MP of Rajya Sabha. It is a prestigious thing. I have never become a Rajya Sabha MP. At the time of election, you did this to the party. I wish her all the best, but don’t vote for them. There is no forgiveness for people who run away.”

Voting for Congress, CPI(M) and the ‘party from Hyderabad’ is of no use, claimed Banerjee.

“At the end of the day, they will all side with the BJP. Who will stand with you when your names are deleted? Who will stand with you when the river Ganges swallows your homes? Who will stand with you during floods and cyclones? It is us. We will continue to stand by you,” she remarked.

Banerjee also addressed an election campaign meeting at Sristishree field in the Gazole Assembly Constituency in Malda district.

Banerjee took part in a rally from the Rabindranath statue near Malda College Ground to Kavi Shukanto More. People lined up on both sides of the street to catch a glimpse of Banerjee.

Many stood on rooftops. Banerjee walked the 4 km route flanked by Asish Kundu, the TMC candidate for English Bazar constituency, waving at the enthusiastic crowd. A child garlanded her, and a man offered her a portrait.