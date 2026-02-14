EC appoints retired IPS officer NK Mishra as Spl Observer for Bengal polls

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday appointed retired IPS officer NK Mishra as special observer for the ongoing SIR exercise and the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.



Earlier in the day, during a virtual meeting held with Bengal poll officials, the full bench of the ECI, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, warned Bengal poll officials that all documents and decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will be digitally stored for five years.

The ECI directed strict document verification, flagged negligence by some district magistrates, and warned of prosecution if foreigners are later found on rolls. SIR hearings are complete, with verification ongoing before the February 28 final list.

Meanwhile, Bengal Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty met senior ECI officials in Delhi to explain alleged non-compliance with directives, amid scrutiny over past electoral roll irregularities and “ghost” voter enrolments.

In an official communication, over the appointment of the special observer, the EC said Mishra was appointed “in exercise of the powers under Article 324 of the Constitution of India”.

He will oversee the ongoing revision of electoral rolls and monitor poll preparedness in the state, the statement added.

“As a Special Observer, you will oversee the process of Special Intensive Revision and observe poll preparedness and the conduct of the forthcoming general election to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal, 2026,” the Commission said in the letter.

The poll panel further stated that Mishra would be required to visit West Bengal periodically and “give your inputs to the Commission for necessary action”. The appointment has been made under Section 13CC of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, under which he will function subject to “the control, superintendence and discipline of the Election Commission”. The Commission has also directed that no appreciation letters or commendations should be issued by the special observer to any election-related official during his tenure.“You are also directed that no appreciation letter of any kind will be issued by you. If you are of the view that any election-related official needs to be appreciated, then you should send a proposal to the Election Commission giving full reasons,” the letter stated.