EC appoints new OCs in Diamond Harbour and Anandapur

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday appointed Jayanta Kumar Mukherjee as the new OC (Officer in Charge) of Anandapur Police Station under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police and nominated Amarjit Biswas as the OC of Diamond Harbour Police Station. The incumbents of these police stations were removed by the poll panel on Friday.

Jayanta Mukherjee was posted as Inspector in the Detective Department of Kolkata Police while Biswas was working in the intelligence branch of the state police. The Commission on Friday had ordered the transfer of these two OCs to non election related post and had sought three names for each of the posts from the state government.

Accordingly, the state had sent three names and from there the two new OCs were nominated.

It is learnt that the BJP has recently complained with the poll panel alleging favouritism to the ruling Trinamool Congress on the part of OC Diamond Harbour . A clash between two groups had also broken out under the jurisdiction of Diamond Harbour police station some days back.

At Anandapur on April 29, there were allegations of attack on BJP mandal president of the area by some goons. The saffron party had alleged inaction against the OC of Anandapur police station in connection with the incident.

The Commission on Saturday also directed the state Chief Electoral Officer to transfer OC of Ranitala Police Station in Murshidabad to a non-election related post.