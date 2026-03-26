EC acts against central force jawans for attending Iftar

Kolkata: The Election Commission came down heavily on seven jawans posted in Murshidabad for allegedly attending an Iftar party ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections by issuing transfer orders for all of them out of the state.



According to Commission sources, three of the seven jawans have been placed in paramilitary custody for seven days, while two have been issued warnings.

An investigation has been initiated against the remaining two.

There were allegations that these jawans attended an Iftar gathering despite clear instructions from the Commission prohibiting central forces from accepting invitations or visiting private residences during election duty.

In meetings with central agencies held from time to time, the poll body has issued directives emphasising strict neutrality and barred central forces from participating in any social or private events.

At a press conference held on March 16, state Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal categorically stated that the central forces must not accept any favours.

“If the Commission finds that they (central forces) have violated our order, an investigation will be initiated. In the past, central forces have faced disciplinary action for accepting favours,” Agarwal had said.

The latest action by the poll body bears testimony to the fact that any violation of its orders will invite stringent punishment.