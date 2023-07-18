Eat right station: Esplanade Metro Stn bags FSSAI Award

Kolkata: Esplanade Metro Station has been awarded “Eat Right Station” certificate for providing high-quality, nutritious food to commuters by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).



FSSAI awards this certification to Railway stations adhering to laid down standard food storage and hygiene practices in providing safe and wholesome food to passengers.

It empanels a third-party audit agency to check the stipulated hygiene checklist which includes parameters like cleanliness, water facility and waste disposal, amongst others.

They also check the food vendors of the station to monitor whether they are following safe cooking and handling practices during preparations and serving to the passengers. The certification is part of the “Eat Right India” movement by FSSAI. The Esplanade Metro Station has been given this certification till February 19, 2025, and has become the fourth station in Bengal after Kolkata, Asansol and Durgapur to receive it.

P Uday Kumar Reddy, General Manager of Metro Railway said: “This certification is a testimony of the Metro Railway’s initiatives to provide best practices and amenities to its commuters. It will encourage all Metromen to work for achieving more such glories in the coming days.”