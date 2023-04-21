‘Eat healthy food, avoid fizzy drinks amid heat’

kolkata: Amid scorching heat, health experts in the city have urged people to consume healthy food.



They have requested people not to take carbonated drinks.Drinks like sodas, cola and processed juices are filled with sugar which put more pressure on the body to keep energy levels in balance.

“Avoid carbonated drinks and sodas as they are loaded with sugar, caffeine, and artificial sweeteners. They will rapidly dehydrate your body,” said Kolkata-based physician, S Biswas.

“Sugary drinks often cause weight gain and increase risk of chronic diseases. Avoid drinking hot beverages like masala chai, tea and coffee during summers as they will put extra heat on your stomach, increase your body temperature and make the heat unbearable,” said G Mukherjee, a senior health expert in the city.

Mukherjee also stated that processed fruit juices contain heavy sugar and therefore cause a spike in blood sugar levels. This can lead to various health issues, including diabetes.

The city doctors also suggested not to drink alcohol as it may further complicate the situation amidst heat wave condition.

“Drinking alcohol during summers can lead to dehydration and cause other health problems,” an expert said.

Mercury has already touched 42 to 43 degree Celsius-mark in many of the South Bengal districts with heatwaves sweeping through several parts of Bengal.

The doctors said that remedy lies in staying hydrated during summers to avoid exhaustion, dehydration, and other heat-related illnesses.

“Water is the best medium to keep the body hydrated, many seek alternatives to quench their throats and often fall for sugary and caffeinated drinks,” Mukherjee added.