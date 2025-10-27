Eastern Rly to run special EMU trains for Jagaddhatri Puja rush

Kolkata: To manage the anticipated rush of passengers travelling to Chandannagar and adjoining areas during the Jagaddhatri Puja celebrations, the Eastern Railway’s Howrah Division will operate several EMU special trains between October 28 and November 2, primarily during evening and night hours.

According to officials, five pairs of EMU specials will run between Howrah and Bandel, and one pair between Howrah and Burdwan via Bandel, with halts at all stations en route to accommodate festive travellers.

The Howrah–Bandel specials will depart Howrah at 5:20 pm, 7:55 pm, 8:35 pm, 11:30 pm, and 12:30 am, while the Bandel–Howrah trains will leave Bandel at 6:35 pm, 9:20 pm, 9:55 pm, 1 am, and 2 am from October 28 to November 2. A Howrah–Burdwan EMU special via Bandel will leave Howrah at 1:15 am between October 28 and November 2, while the Burdwan–Howrah service will depart Burdwan at 10:30 pm from October 27 to November 1.

To manage immersion-day crowds, an additional Howrah–Bandel–Howrah special will run on November 2, leaving Howrah at 2:35 am and returning from Bandel at 4 am.

The Howrah–Masagram local, departing Howrah at 7:27 pm, will be extended to Burdwan between October 28 and November 1, and an extra Burdwan–Howrah special will leave Burdwan at 10:10 pm on the same days. The Masagram–Howrah local (36088) will remain cancelled during this period. To improve connectivity, certain regular trains will have temporary halts at additional stations.

The Howrah–Burdwan local (1:45 am) will stop at all stations between Howrah and Bandel from October 29 to November 2, while the Azimganj–Howrah passenger special will do the same between Bandel and Howrah. Additionally, the Katwa–Howrah local (2:45 pm) will provide temporary stops at Hooghly, Chinsurah, Chandannagar, Mankundu, Bhadreswar, Baidyabati, Serampore, Rishra, Konnagar, Hindmotor, Uttarpara, Bally, Belur, and Liluah from October 29 to November 1.