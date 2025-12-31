Eastern Rly to implement new timetable from Jan 1

Kolkata: Eastern Railway will introduce a revised timetable, effective January 1, 2026, with changes to train timings, service frequency, and route extensions across its suburban and long-distance networks.

Under the new timetable, 15 EMU local services will be extended to meet commuter demand. Six Howrah–Arambagh locals and two Howrah–Tarakeswar locals will be extended up to Goghat, along with four Tarakeswar–Arambagh locals.

One Sealdah–Ranaghat local will run up to Shantipur, while one B B D Bag–Barrackpore local and one Barrackpore–Sealdah EMU local will be extended up to Kalyani. In the MEMU section, the Barddhaman–Tinpahar MEMU pair will be extended up to Sahibganj.

The frequency pattern of six EMU services will also change. A pair of Hasnabad–Barasat locals will operate daily instead of six days a week, while one Sealdah–Barrackpore pair and one Barrackpore–BBD Bag pair will run six days a week instead of daily.

Timings of 45 Mail and Express trains and 203 EMU, MEMU, DEMU and passenger services have been revised. Updated timings for Mail, Express, passenger and suburban trains are being uploaded on the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) and will come into effect from January 1, 2026.