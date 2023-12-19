Eastern Rly completes construction of 10 LHS

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway’s (ER) Sealdah Division completed construction of 10 Limited Height Subways (LHS) in a record time of five weeks in the Krishnanagar-Lalgola section. The initiative is part of Railway’s mission to eliminate level crossings systematically to enhance safety.



The project, sanctioned in February 2023, recorded 12 manned level crossings being replaced by Limited Height Subways. The first block, conducted on November 19, marked the insertion of two LHS near level crossing number 172. A distinctive aspect of the project was the simultaneous execution of two blocks on the same day. “The collaborative effort across Engineering, Diesel & Disaster Management, Signal & Telecommunications, TRD, and Operating departments showcased a synchronised approach towards project success,” an official stated.

Beyond enhancing safety, the project includes infrastructure improvements such as u-troughs, full-cover sheds, pumping houses with drainage systems, CCTV cameras, and digital water level monitoring instruments. Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Eastern Railway Kausik Mitra said: “With a substantial investment of Rs 42 crore, this project signifies the Railway’s dedication to safety, punctuality, and contemporary standards.”