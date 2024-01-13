Eastern Regional Meet of Institution’s Innovation Council held at SNU

KOLKATA: On Friday, over 700 representatives from universities, colleges and ATL schools from all across the country attended the much-awaited Eastern Regional Meet of Institution’s Innovation Council under the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, Government of India and AICTE at Sister Nivedita University (SNU) campus.



It was the perfect setting for such an important meeting because it coincided with Swami Vivekananda’s birthday, which we also celebrate as National Youth Day.

The SNU campus in Kolkata was buzzing with activities with the young minds showcasing their innovation. The event provided an ideal platform for entrepreneurs, start-ups, angel investors and venture capitalists.

Manish Jain IAS, Principal Secretary, Higher Education department, Government of West Bengal presided as the chief guest, Dr Tapan Misra, former Director, ISRO, Swami Sarvottamananda, Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda University and Dipan Sahoo, Assistant Innovation Director, Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell and AICTE were present as the guests-of-honour.

Satyam Roychowdhury, Chancellor, SNU in his inaugural address, emphasised the message of Swami Vivekananda to empower the youth with the vision of innovation.

Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, vice-chancellor, SNU, thanked the Ministry of Education, Government of India and AICTE for creating an entrepreneurial and innovative ecosystem in this part of the country through this programme.