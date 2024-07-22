Eastern Railway transplants several old trees

Kolkata: The Howrah Division of the Eastern Railway (ER) has successfully transplanted seven, 50-year-old trees from the proposed construction site of platform number 24 at the Howrah Railway Station new complex. According to ER authorities, to balance the development and environmental conservation, Howrah Division, while planning for construction of another platform, had decided that no trees will be cut and instead the trees can be shifted to some other places. Accordingly, a plan was chalked out and a place about one kilometer away from the proposed platform construction site, was located. Following the location selection, concerned authorities started arranging the chemicals and the tools along with necessary logistics support for the transplantation initiative.

ER officials have informed before the transplantation all the seven trees, including three Peepal, three Bargad and one Kadam were trimmed above the trunk level. After that several chemicals were applied to stop the water transpiration and promote the growth of new leaves. Meanwhile, in the new location, the trenches were dug in advance. Later the ground around each of the trees were excavated for about 2 meters depth and the extra roots were being cut.

Following the extra root cutting, the tree was uprooted using a heavy crane and taken to the earmarked place opposite to the Rail Museum where trees have been placed. After placing the trees the roots were covered with soil.