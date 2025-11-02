Eastern Railway to run EMU specials for Rash Yatra Utsab

Kolkata: To manage the expected rush of pilgrims during the Rash Yatra Utsab in Shantipur, Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division will operate additional EMU services and provide a temporary stoppage at Bathna Krittibas Halt Station.

Railway officials said that 12 Up and 10 Down EMU trains will have an additional stoppage at Bathna Krittibas Halt between November 5 and 8. In the Up direction, the stoppage will apply to nine Sealdah–Shantipur locals, one Ranaghat–Krishnanagar local, one Ranaghat–Shantipur local, and one Bangaon–Shantipur local. In the Down direction, seven Shantipur–Sealdah locals, two Shantipur–Ranaghat locals, and one Shantipur–Bangaon local will include the additional stop.

To accommodate late-night travellers, a pair of EMU special trains will also run between Sealdah and Shantipur on the intervening nights of November 6–7 and 7–8. The Sealdah–Shantipur special will depart Sealdah at 9:06 pm and reach Shantipur at 11:32 pm, while the return train will leave Shantipur at 12:10 am and arrive at Sealdah at 2:35 am.

The specials will stop at all stations on the route, including flag and halt stations.

Rash Yatra Utsab, one of the most significant religious events in the Shantipur area, draws large crowds of devotees each year.

In anticipation of heavy passenger movement, railway authorities have arranged these additional services and stoppages to ensure smooth travel during the festival period.

