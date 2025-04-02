Eastern Railway to run 11 summer special trains

Kolkata: To manage the increased passenger demand during the summer season, Eastern Railway (ER) will operate eleven summer special trains, starting from April 2, generating over 77,500 additional berths.

These trains will run on key routes, including Howrah-New Jalpaiguri, Sealdah-Jagi Road, Howrah-Anand Vihar, Howrah-Raxaul, Kolkata-Patna, Sealdah-Gorakhpur, Howrah-Khatipura, Kolkata-Puri and Malda Town to Anand Vihar, Delhi and Udhna. The special services will offer general second class, sleeper class and air-conditioned accommodations.

The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri summer special will depart Howrah every Wednesday from April 2 to May 7, with the return journey on Thursdays from April 3 to May 8.

The Sealdah-Jagi Road service will run on Fridays from April 18 to May 9, returning on Saturdays from April 19 to May 10. The Howrah-Anand Vihar train will operate on Fridays and Saturdays between April 4 and April 12, with return services on Sundays and Mondays from April 6 and April 14.

The Kolkata-Puri service is scheduled for April 3 and 10, with return journeys on April 4 and 11.

Other scheduled services include the Sealdah-Gorakhpur train, operating on Tuesdays between May 13 and June 24, and the Howrah-Khatipura service, running on Sundays from April 13 to June 1.

In addition, single-trip trains will run on routes such as Howrah-Raxaul on April 10, Kolkata-Patna on April 8, Malda Town-Anand Vihar on April 7, Malda Town-Delhi on April 12, and Malda Town-Udhna on April 12. Eastern Railway has introduced these special trains to accommodate passenger demand during the summer months.