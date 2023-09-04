Eastern Railway to construct 7 Road Over Bridges in state

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway (ER) will bear the entire cost of the construction of seven Road Over Bridges (ROB) at different places in the state for the development of transport infrastructure.

Eastern Railway claimed that the proposals were placed with the state government for cost-sharing in the construction of these ROBs.

However, according to Railways, no positive communication was heard from the state. Hence, it was decided that Railways would bear the entire cost of construction and land acquisition for the purpose.

The seven Road Over Bridges have been proposed at Memari, Jaugram-Masagram, Simlaghar, Rasulpur, Ambika Kalna-Dhatrigram, Bahirkhand-Tarakeswar and Burdwan-Kalna. “It will certainly bring considerable improvement in the state’s transport infrastructure as well as facilitate socio-economic development with better connectivity,” the Railways stated.

Keeping in tandem with the Indian Railways’ prioritisation of construction of ROBs and RUBs to eliminate manned level crossing gates, the Eastern Railway, in the 2023-24 financial year, constructed 11 Road Over Bridges and Road Under Bridges to date.

The Railways officials stated that 145 Road Over Bridges and Road Under Bridges have been constructed all over Indian Railways in the financial year 2022-23 and 163 have been constructed in the current financial year 2023-24.