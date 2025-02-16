Eastern Railway tightens security measures for Kumbh Mela pilgrims

Kolkata: Eastern Railway (ER) has ramped up security measures to ensure the safety and smooth movement of passengers during the ongoing Kumbh Mela.

According to an ER spokesperson, there have been no reports of excessive crowding at any station under its jurisdiction. However, authorities are taking proactive steps to guarantee a safe travel experience. The focus remains on managing passenger flow, enhancing women’s and children’s safety, especially during late hours and preventing crimes such as pickpocketing, theft, chain-snatching and drugging incidents. Strict vigilance is being maintained to prevent any subversive activities by extremist elements seeking to exploit the festive rush.

To strengthen security, additional RPF personnel have been stationed at platforms, foot-over bridges and other high-traffic areas to regulate passenger movement. Trains, particularly mail, express, and special services, are being escorted by RPF staff to deter criminal activities. RPF Assistance Booths are operational round the clock, providing emergency contacts for easy access. CCTV surveillance has been intensified, with senior officers supervising trained personnel monitoring live feeds. Anti-sabotage checks with sniffer dogs are being carried out in crowded areas and on trains. Special focus is being given to high-traffic stations such as Howrah, Sealdah, Barddhaman, Asansol and Malda Town. Regular public announcements are being made, urging passengers to stay vigilant, avoid unattended objects and report any suspicious activities. Security staff are also conducting random frisking using handheld metal detectors, while female constables are ensuring that women passengers are screened with utmost decency.

Dedicated teams under the “Meri Saheli” and “Matangini” initiatives are on high alert, assisting female passengers. Additionally, special drives have been launched to prevent the carriage of firecrackers, illicit liquor and inflammable items. Eastern Railway has urged passengers to cooperate with security personnel, remain alert.