Eastern Railway strengthens security ahead of Republic Day

Kolkata: Ahead of Republic Day, Eastern Railway (ER) has increased vigilance by deploying Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel to conduct round-the-clock monitoring of stations, train compartments, tracks and other strategic points.



These preventive checks are being conducted especially at vulnerable zones to ensure no disrupting activity harming passenger safety occurs. In Sealdah Division, the security team has been designated at different points to conduct searches. Luggage scanners and sniffer dogs are being used across the division.

Similarly, security checks in Howrah Division have also been stepped up. Anti-sabotage drives are being conducted at stations, including Azimganj, Ambika Kalna, Sainthia, Barddhaman, Nalhati and Howrah, among others. Any suspected material is being checked, round-the-clock patrolling on the Railway track is continuing with special emphasis on night ambush, a Railway official said, while adding, RPF at Malda and Asansol Divisions are also monitoring every corner. Amid the increased security, the RPF personnel at Kolkata Station nabbed huge amounts of contraband and inflammable materials which arrived at the station on January 20 in disguise of cutlery in the parcel van of 12318 Down Akal Takth Express from Amritsar.

There were 45 gunny bags which were booked for Patna but arrived at Kolkata unclaimed. On suspicion, they were searched and the gunny bags were found to contain bottles of liquor which are not permitted to be booked as luggage due to its inflammability. At least 16,704 bottles of liquor were seized and a case was lodged as per the Railway Act against the sender.

Meanwhile, according to Metro officials, the security measures on Republic Day will be the same as the regular days. Metro RPF will be posted in their corners and luggage scanners will be used as usual.

On January 26, they will ply lesser services in the North-South Corridor which connects Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash. A total of 234 services, including 117 Up and 117 Down will be plied from 6:50 am to 10:35 pm on the Blue Line.