Eastern Railway intensifies crackdown on misuse of alarm chain pulling

Kolkata: Despite being illegal, the misuse of the Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) system in trains continues unabated. Eastern Railway (ER) has reported that 393 individuals were arrested for illegally pulling the alarm chain, resulting in fines totaling



Rs 1,35,800 over the past one and a half month.

Pulling the alarm chain without a valid reason is a punishable offence under the Railway Act. Offenders can face a fine of up to Rs 1,000, imprisonment for up to one year, or both. Despite these penalties, from August 1 to September 15, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) registered a total of 454 cases across the zone.

The trains most frequently affected by alarm chain pulling within ER’s jurisdiction include the Ranchi–Bhagalpur Vananchal Express, Howrah–Jamalpur Express, Guwahati–SMVT Bengaluru Express, Danapur–Bhagalpur Intercity Express, and Danapur–Sahibganj Intercity Express. Kausik Mitra, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of ER, emphasised the critical nature of the ACP system, stating: “The ACP system is a critical safety mechanism designed for use in emergencies.

Its misuse not only causes operational delays but also poses risks to passenger safety.”