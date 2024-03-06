Eastern Railway commissions traction motor dropping detection sys in 14 locomotives

: The Eastern Railway (ER) has commissioned the traction motor dropping detection system in 14 locomotives during the month of February, 2024. They have completed implementation of this system in 78 locomotives in total.

The unique system of modification in locos by the installment of the mentioned system was implemented in conventional and three phase locomotives. Through this system, developed by RDSO, loco pilot or assistant loco pilot are alerted through signalling lamp, buzzer sound along with automatic emergency brake application, in case any fault appears in traction motor like dislocation of mounting, amongst others. This safety measure is being widely adopted by Eastern Railway to implement so that automatic brake application may be possible in case of loosely fastened traction motors thereby improving safety of train running. Whenever Traction Motor falls or gets loose, it activates a foot switch which is fitted during modification. The foot switch energises a relay with consequent application of emergency brake. It also triggers the glowing of indication lamp in the driver’s cab along with buzzer sound.