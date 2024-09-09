Eastern Railway collects over Rs 22L in fines for smoking, littering

KOLKATA: The Eastern Railway (ER) has generated over Rs 22 lakh from fines imposed on individuals for smoking and littering, including spitting, at railway premises over the



past two months.

In an effort to enhance cleanliness and maintain a healthy environment, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of ER implemented a monetary penalty system starting July 24, this year. Offenders caught smoking or littering on railway premises face fines of up to Rs.500, enforced through the issuance of a Money Value Receipt. According to a statement from ER, the initiative has been effective: “The campaign has made a significant impact, with 5,569 individuals fined a total of Rs 11,13,750 for smoking and 7,898 individuals fined Rs 11,21,700 for littering in July and August.”

The fines will be deposited into the Railway treasury for infrastructure development. An ER official stated that the RPF will continue strict enforcement to reduce

future offences.