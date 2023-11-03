Eastern Railway achieves loading of 44.80 million tonnes as of Oct 2023

Kolkata: For the first time in several years, a joint conference of all senior divisional operations managers (Sr DOMs) and senior divisional commercial managers (Sr DCMs) of Eastern Railway was convened at the Eastern Railway Headquarters at Fairlie Place on November 2.



The conference was presided over by the Amar Prakash Dwivedi, General Manager, Eastern Railway.

During the conference, it was informed that the Eastern Railway’s loading target for 2023–24 is 87 million tonnes, with 44.80 million tonnes already achieved as of October 2023. Sumit Sarkar, Additional General Manager, Eastern Railway, Ramdhan Meena, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Soumitra Majumdar, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, and other principal officers of Eastern Railway are also present on the occasion.

During the conference, Amar Prakash Dwivedi emphasised the paramount importance of maintaining the highest safety standards across all aspects of train operations, with a particular focus on ensuring a complete inventory of safety-related items. Emphasis was also placed on futuristic planning, rapid execution of plans, and the efficient operation of trains.