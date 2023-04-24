Eastern India’s largest veg wholesale mkt to come up in Singur at a cost of Rs 750 cr

Kolkata: Eastern India’s largest vegetable wholesale market is coming up at Singur in the Hooghly district.



The market that will be coming up on 340 bigha land with an investment to the tune of Rs 750 crore will have employment of around 1.5 lakh people.

State Agricultural Marketing minister Becharam Manna along with Principal Secretary of the department A Subbiah visited the proposed site at Indrakhali in Singur with representatives from The Greater Kolkata, Fruit, Potato and Onion, Vegetable and Lemon Merchant’s Association which will execute the project.

“This will be the biggest wholesale vegetable market in the state with the entire Posta market in central Kolkata will be shifting here. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has time and again called for shifting the vegetable wholesale market from Posta to decongest the city and smoothen traffic movement in Kolkata,” the minister stated.

The trucks carrying vegetables from different parts of the state will unload in the proposed market and will accordingly be transported to different city markets.

Work in the vegetable market will be round the clock in three shifts. There will be facilities of modern rest houses for businessmen coming from outside the state. There will also be facilities for cold storage, a fire station, a petrol pump, a power substation, a parking zone etc.

According to sources, the land owners have willingly given land for the project as they have realised that the project has enormous employment potential.

Around 800 businessmen associated with agricultural projects are getting involved in this project.