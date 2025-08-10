Eastern India’s first fully AC local train between Sealdah & Ranaghat flagged off

Kolkata: The much-anticipated launch of Eastern India’s first fully air-conditioned local train between Sealdah and Ranaghat on Sunday was overshadowed by a heated altercation between the Trinamool Congress’s trade union wing, INTTUC, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters at Dum Dum Station shortly after the inaugural run.

The 12-coach, underslung-type AC Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) was flagged off from Sealdah Station at noon by Union ministers Sukanta Majumdar and Shantanu Thakur, along with MPs Samik Bhattacharya and Jagannath Sarkar. Eastern Railway general manager Milind Deouskar, Sealdah’s Divisional Railway Manager Rajeev Saxena, and other senior Railway officials were also present. Adorned with flowers, the train set off amid fanfare, with officials hailing it as the start of “a new era of comfortable suburban travel” for Bengal.

The confrontation broke out when Majumdar and BJP supporters disembarked at Dum Dum while the train continued towards Ranaghat. They were met by INTTUC workers shouting “Joy Bangla” slogans, leading to heated exchanges. Majumdar, who had stepped outside to garland a statue of Swami Vivekananda, returned after hearing of the altercation, further intensifying tensions.

INTTUC workers began protesting over issues including alleged “torturing of Bengalis” and bringing in supporters from outside.

The BJP, in turn, accused INTTUC members of misbehaving with their women supporters. Railway police intervened and the situation eventually calmed after rounds of slogan-shouting from both sides.

Majumdar later told reporters: “They misbehaved with our women workers. This is the nature of TMC. If the police cannot stop their hooliganism, we will.” From the inaugural dais, he had earlier urged the state government to recommend renaming Sealdah Station after Syama Prasad Mookerjee, citing its historic role as a refuge for Partition migrants. He also appealed for land allocation for pending Railway projects, saying politics should be set aside after elections in favour

of development. The new AC EMU rake, equipped with modern amenities and safety features, will start commercial operations on Monday. It will depart Ranaghat at 8:29 am, reaching Sealdah at 10:10 am and return from Sealdah at 6:50 pm to arrive at Ranaghat at 8:32 pm. Operating as a semi-fast ‘galloping’ service, it will stop only at Chakdaha, Kalyani, Kanchrapara, Naihati, Barrackpore, Khardah, Sodepur, Dum Dum and Bidhannagar. Fares will range from Rs 35 to Rs 120.

Jagannath Sarkar encouraged passengers to opt for monthly passes, Samik Bhattacharya highlighted the Union government’s commitment to improving Bengal’s rail network and Shantanu Thakur thanked the Prime Minister and Railway minister for initiating the AC EMU service from Sealdah. Despite the political skirmish, the mood onboard remained festive, with invited passengers and trackside onlookers taking photos and videos to mark the

historic journey.