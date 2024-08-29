Eastern Dooars tourism eyes global spotlight with new circuit

Alipurduar: The tourism sector is eager to put Eastern Dooars on the world map by developing a new tourist circuit extending to Manas National Park in Assam. A roundtable meeting hosted by the Eastern Dooars Tourism Development Association (EDTDA) has already taken place to discuss this ambitious project.



To kickstart this initiative, an international e-marathon was organised in Alipurduar on Sunday, drawing 350 participants from India, Bhutan and Nepal. The 25 km marathon from Jaldapara National Park to Falakata Town Club Stadium aimed to highlight the region’s beauty, which spans from Alipurduar to Manas National Park.

Raj Basu, Chairman of the state government’s Tourism department Ecotourism Committee commented: “This is the first time an e-marathon has been held in North Bengal. Our goal was to promote the stunning monsoons and the rich natural and cultural heritage of the Eastern Dooars.”

Biswajit Saha, General Secretary of EDTDA, added: “The tourist season begins after Durga Puja. This year, we plan to highlight 15 tourist circuits across Alipurduar and Assam, including Raimona National Park and Manas National Park in Assam.” Assam tour operator Tapas Barman emphasized the potential impact: “If the Manas tourism circuit gains traction, it could attract a significant number of tourists from Bengal to Assam. The corridor between Bangladesh and Bhutan, encompassing large areas of Alipurduar and Lower Assam, is a treasure trove of natural beauty that can draw visitors from around the globe.”

Alipurduar, though recognized as part of the Central Dooars, has remained in the shadows. The COVID-19 pandemic worsened this, as Bhutan’s increased tourism taxes led to a decline in visitors.

In response, EDTDA plans to take further steps by December to revitalise tourism in Eastern Dooars.