Eastern Command observes 104th Raising Day at headquarters

Kolkata: The Eastern Command of the Indian Army celebrated its 104th Raising Day at its headquarters in Fort William where Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Command, said it is operationally ready at all times and continues to develop its capabilities to face any present or future challenges

Lieutenant General Tiwari conveyed his best wishes to all officers, troops and defence civilian employees of headquarters Eastern Command. He called upon everyone to continue working with dedication and devotion in the true traditions of the Indian Army. Lieutenant General RC Srikanth, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Eastern Command laid a wreath at Vijay Smarak to pay tribute to bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the service to the nation.

Eastern Command was raised on November 1, 1920 at Lucknow under General Sir H Hudson, with territorial jurisdiction over Delhi, UP, Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Assam. Thereafter, owing to the operational commitments, the Command headquarters shifted to Barrackpore, Ranchi and Lucknow before permanently settling down in Fort William, Kolkata in the immediate wake of 1962 Sino – Indian War.

Eastern Command covers the geographical area spread over eight states, overseeing 8350 kms of land borders of India. The Command is responsible for guarding borders with five countries.

It has also actively participated in all major wars fought by India but its crowning glory was the 1971 Liberation War which led to the creation of “Bangladesh”.

The Command has led successful counter insurgency operations in the affected regions of North East. It has been also involved in bringing meaningful changes in the lives of the people through Operation Sadbhavana and Operation Samaritan schemes. “Be it humanitarian assistance, disaster relief operations or restoring law and order, the Command has acquitted itself in an exemplary manner reinforcing the Nation’s faith in its Army,” an issued statement read.