Eastern Command kickstarts Vijay Diwas celebrations with bike rally in city

Kolkata: In a tribute to the heroes of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, Indian Army’s Eastern Command headquarters organised a vibrant bike rally in Kolkata on Sunday.

An issued statement by the Command said the event, held as a prelude to the upcoming Vijay Diwas 2024 celebrations, aimed to honour the unparalleled valour and sacrifices of the Armed Forces while strengthening the bond between the military and civil fraternity.

The rally was led by Lieutenant General RC Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, alongside bike enthusiasts from the Indian Armed Forces and civilians in the city. The rally was flagged off by Lieutenant General RC Srikanth, Chief of Staff, Eastern Command, from the historic Fort William.

Covering a 25-kilometre route, the rally passed through some of Kolkata’s most iconic landmarks, including the Eden Gardens, Victoria Memorial, Birla Mandir, and South Park Street.

The event culminated at the East Gate of Fort William, where the Army Commander paid homage to the fallen heroes of the 1971 war at the Vijay Smarak. The riders, including officers from the Indian Armed Forces and prominent citizens of Kolkata, joined in the solemn tribute to the martyrs.

“This initiative stands as a poignant reminder of the enduring legacy of the 1971 war and highlights the strong camaraderie between the armed forces and the citizens of Kolkata. The city now looks forward to celebrating Vijay Diwas 2024 with solemnity and pride, honouring the sacrifices that safeguarded the nation’s sovereignty,” the statement read.