East-West Metro services to be suspended on August 19 & 26

The Metro Railways has decided to suspend the Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah Metro services on August 19 and 26 in order to conduct Integrated Safety Test between commissioned Salt Lake Sector V-Sealdah stretch and under-constructed Esplanade to Howrah Maidan stretch of the East-West Metro Corridor.

The Integrated Safety Test is essential to interface and integrate both software and hardware of the system in the upcoming stretch from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade with the present operational stretch.