East-West Metro services suspended for 4 days starting today

Kolkata: Metro services on the entire East-West corridor, from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan, will not be available for four days starting February 13 (Thursday) due to a complete traffic block for testing the CBTC (Communication-Based Train Control) signalling system.

The traffic block will remain in place until Sunday, February 16, affecting the Green Line (East-West Metro), which currently operates in two phases: Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah and Howrah Maidan to Esplanade. The line serves nearly one lakh passengers daily.

Metro officials stated that the infrastructure for train operations between Esplanade and Sealdah is complete but synchronisation of the signalling system with the existing Metro network is still ongoing.

Testing of the automated train control technology requires this temporary suspension. The first phase of testing will be conducted over the next four days, followed by a second suspension from February 20 to 23. To minimise inconvenience for commuters,

additional private buses will operate between Howrah and Dharmatala as well as from Ultadanga to Salt Lake, for those travelling between Sealdah and Salt Lake Sector V. Passengers can access these services after reaching Bidhannagar Road station from Sealdah via train. Government-run shuttle services will also be available on select routes.