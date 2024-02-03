East-West Metro records footfall of over 7L during Kolkata Book Fair

Kolkata: During the 47th International Kolkata Book Fair which took place from January 18 to January 31, the East-West Metro Corridor recorded a total footfall of 7,14,820 passengers.



The highest was recorded in the section which connects Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V on January 30, which was 65,854. According to Metro Railway, the footfall this year was 8.93 per cent more than last year’s – 6,56,208 passenger count.

During this year’s book fair, Sealdah Station of East-West Metro registered a total of 2,91,082 passengers, while Karunamoyee recorded 1,63,837 passengers. The total passenger count of Salt Lake Sector-V station was 85,163. “Adequate ticket counters were opened in these stations to cater to the expected rush of book lovers along with additional staff and security personnel. Metro officers and staff worked in tandem to provide smooth, fast and hassle-free services,” Metro Railway said.

From January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, East-West Metro has carried 1.18 crore passengers. This is almost 130.57 % more than the passenger count of 2022 in this Corridor. In 2022, the passenger count of East-West Metro Corridor was 51.39 lakhs.

The passenger earning in the year 2023 in East-West Metro was Rs 18.07 crore which has been 125.99 per cent more than the earnings of 2022, i.e. Rs 7.99 crore.

In 2023, using the newly introduced App-based QR Ticketing System, 27,030 passengers travelled in East-West Metro and Metro earned Rs 4.62 lakh from it. From October 11, 2023, to December, 1,77,872 passengers purchased Paper-based QR Tickets for travelling in East-West Metro and Metro earned Rs 29.11 lakh from this.