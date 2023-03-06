East-West Metro project: Remaining work completed

KOLKATA: The remaining four-and-a-half metre work of the East-West Metro project for which 45 residents of at least three buildings were evacuated for precautions completed a day early on Friday then the expected completion date, which was March 5.



The residents, who were temporarily shifted to hotels have also returned to their home. According to Metro authorities, special measures were taken to stop groundwater seepage. The construction work took place from February 27 to March 3 (Friday). They had mentioned that the residents may be allowed in their homes earlier if the work completes before 4:00 pm on March 5. According to KMRC, the buildings were near the construction work zone where efforts are being made to bridge the gap between two ends of a shaft.