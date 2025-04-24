East-West Metro corridor to be shut for 3 days

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway has announced a complete suspension of services along the East-West Corridor (Green Line), from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan, for three days, from Saturday, April 26 to Monday, April 28.

According to Metro Railway authorities, a complete traffic block will be in place across the stretch to facilitate extensive testing of the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system across the entire Green Line, alongside inspection works for the commissioning of the Esplanade-Sealdah section.

During the shutdown, the interconnecting subway between Sealdah Metro station and Eastern Railway’s Sealdah station will also remain closed.

Metro authorities have confirmed that services on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash) will continue to operate as usual on all three days. On the Purple Line (Joka-Majerhat) and the Orange Line (Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay), normal services will be available on Monday, April 28.

Meanwhile, a previously announced plan to run special midnight Metro services on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch of the Green Line following the IPL T-20 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens on Saturday has been cancelled due to the traffic block.

However, special midnight Metro services on the Blue Line will still operate on

the night of Saturday.