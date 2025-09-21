East-West Metro boosts Puja rush; Bidhannagar Police step up vigil

Kolkata: Expecting a significant increase of the pandal hoppers this year owing to the newly-started Metro services between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V, Bidhannagar City Police have deployed adequate numbers of police personnel in and around the Metro stations for smooth movement of traffic.

Last year during the puja days, the East-West Metro was functional but the availability of services was very limited.

As this year the services in the entire stretch has been started with a recent announcement of a six-minute gap between two trains, it is apprehended that a large number of pandal hoppers will avail the East-West Metro for their journey as many popular Durga Pujas fall in the line of this Metro route.

However, it is not clear whether any special services will be introduced or not during the Puja days. Metro sources informed that a decision regarding the special services for the Puja days is likely to be taken within three days.

According to sources, apprehending the additional rush, an adequate number of traffic cops and additional police personnel will be deployed in and around the Metro stations in Salt Lake.

Special focus will be on the City Centre, Karunamoyee and Salt Lake Sector V Metro stations as these stations are the closest from most of the popular Durga pujas in Salt Lake.

From City Centre Metro station, people can reach out to FD Block Durga Puja, Labony Housing Estate Durga Puja and a few other blocks along the broadway.

From the Karunamoyee Metro stations, people can go to AK, AJ, BJ and EE blocks. From Salt Lake Sector V, people can avail buses or autos to reach New Town Sarbojanin Durga Puja.

“This year we are expecting additional rush as the Metro services are active from Howrah Maidan.

We will have adequate deployments. As it is the first year for us after the entire stretch of the East West Metro is functional, we are keeping an eye on the situation. Necessary steps will be taken depending on the scenario,” said Nima Norbu Bhutia, Deputy Commissioner, Traffic of Bidhannagar City Police.