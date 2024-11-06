East Tech 2024: ‘Drone defense infra is the future of countering enemies’

Kolkata: Amid ongoing global conflicts, Lieutenant General Ramchander Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army, emphasised the importance of anti-drone infrastructure for India. Speaking at the East Tech 2024 exhibition at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan on Tuesday, he stated: “Traditional or conventional warfare is becoming increasingly obsolete. The use of drones has surged in modern warfare and military operations. Advanced drones are now a key tool for projecting military power. In the future, drones will be the primary weapon in any wartime scenario or counterinsurgency operation.”

The Eastern Army Commander highlighted that neighbouring countries have already placed significant emphasis on developing anti-drone military infrastructure and urged Indian industries and defense manufacturers to prioritise the creation of such essential defense systems. “Indian soldiers deployed in forward areas face numerous difficulties. The timely delivery of military equipment and weapons often remains an issue and manufacturers must address this. If such delays persist, it will become increasingly difficult for our soldiers to respond effectively in wartime situations,” he said.

In his address to state Power minister Aroop Biswas, the Eastern Army Commander noted the importance of small and medium-sized industries in the state. However, he highlighted a concerning fact: among the 140 companies participating in the “East Tech” exhibition, only six were from Bengal. He urged the minister to encourage more local businesses to engage in the defense sector, as increased participation from the state could contribute to India’s goal of greater self-reliance in defense manufacturing. Lieutenant General Tiwari also stressed the need to bolster India’s military infrastructure and weapon production capabilities. “The necessary infrastructure and weapons for military operations must be available without delay, or our soldiers will face significant challenges in carrying out their duties,” he stated. He further pointed out that many areas under Eastern Command are known for their extreme humidity and harsh environmental conditions, which complicate the storage and maintenance of weapons. “In these regions, storing and maintaining weapons has already become problematic.

Therefore, it is essential to implement proper moisture-resistant measures to safeguard and preserve military equipment.”