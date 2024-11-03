East Tech 2024: Army’s defence Expo in the city to showcase cutting-edge indigenous technologies

Kolkata: The two-day Defence Weapons and Equipment Exhibition will showcase cutting-edge technologies and foster collaboration between the Indian Army and the nation’s defence manufacturing sector, including MSMEs, DRDO, DPSUs, R&D organizations, and academia. The exhibition titled “East Tech 2024,” organised by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army will be held at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in Kolkata on November 5 and 6. The exhibition provides a vital platform for Indian manufacturers and start-ups to showcase the latest advancements in defence technologies. This event will enable the Indian Army to identify and incorporate contemporary indigenous technologies essential for meeting the dynamic demands of the Eastern Sector and beyond.

The exhibition is conducted in partnership with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and is designed to enhance the technological knowledge base of attendees, acquainting them with state-of-the-art technologies and Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) solutions. East Tech 2024 aspires to raise awareness among defence stakeholders about the latest hardware solutions and innovations produced by Indian manufacturers under the “Raksha Atmanirbharta” initiative, which emphasises self-reliance in defence. This two-day event includes exhibitions and live demonstrations. The event will serve as an ideal venue for fostering collaboration between the Indian Army and various players in the defence industry, including start-ups, major companies, and research institutions, contributing to the development of future-ready solutions for national defence. East Tech 2024 aligns with the vision of “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” (Self-Reliant India) and aims to address the operational challenges faced by the Eastern Command.