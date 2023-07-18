East Midnapore: TMC worker set on fire

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly set on fire by BJP-backed goons on Sunday night at Khejuri in East Midnapore.

The injured Trinamool Congress worker has been admitted to the Contai Hospital.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh protested against the incident and tweeted: “In Tikashi area of Chatnabari in Khejuri I, where we won, but lost in a booth, BJP goons tried to burn activist Naren Maji. Treatment is ongoing. Block leadership is watching. We will go to the Khajuri Police Station on Wednesday. Before that let the police arrest the culprits.”

It is alleged that the TMC worker Narendranath Maji and his father, who are the residents of Chhatnabari Tikashi area of Khejuri were going to Khejuri PS to lodge a complaint against a few local residents who were allegedly trying to occupy their land illegally.

When they were going to the police station, a group of people assaulted them. Later the accused persons allegedly tied Narendranath to a tree and set him on fire by pouring petrol.

Hearing Narendranath’s father scream, other residents of the area came out and rushed him to the hospital. Narendrnath claimed that the persons who set him on fire were trying to grab their land. Also, they are known as BJP workers in the area.

Though TMC is accusing the saffron party workers for the incident, BJP leadership denied the allegations.