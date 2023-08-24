East Midnapore: TMC worker found dead under mysterious circumstances

A corpse of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was recovered near his residence at Mahishadal, East Midnapore with the family suspecting that he was murdered.

The deceased, Sheikh Ahmed, it was learnt, had left his home on Tuesday evening with cash amounting to Rs 50 lakh.

His wife, Manoara Bibi is learnt to have said that Ahmed took the money to a local jewellery shop to bring back some jewellery that was deposited there as security. However, he was reportedly told by the shop that the jewellery would be handed over to him on Wednesday. Bibi said that she last spoke to her husband over the phone at 11:30 pm after which the phone was switched off.

On Wednesday morning, his motorcycle was found parked in the Champi Madhyapally area in front of a ration shop. Soon after, Ahmed’s body was found in the backyard of a house.

Locals testified that they saw him foaming at the mouth. Once the police arrived at the spot, locals staged agitation demanding a thorough probe and justice.

One of the locals is learnt to have said that the house from whose backyard the body was recovered belonged to his aged parents who informed the others once they

found the body.

Ahmed was a TMC member and a former CPI(M) member. Both he and his wife were former members of the local Panchayat. His mysterious death has sparked speculations as to whether his death was a result of suicide, murder or robbery.