East Midnapore: Seventh POCSO court inaugurated in Tamluk

Kolkata: The Chief Justice (CJ) of Calcutta High Court, TS Sivagnanam, on Thursday inaugurated an exclusive POCSO court at Tamluk, East Midnapore, highlighting that the judges committee based on Supreme Court (SC) directions have decided that 25 such courts are presently required for Bengal.

The CJ said Bengal faces a difficulty of space crunch. Due to this, whatever prototype courtrooms have been drawn up at the national level cannot be implemented here. However, the Chief Justice of India was assured that whatever facilities are required, will be provided and the state government is willing to sanction funds for that. He highlighted that based on the apex court’s decision the judges committee had reviewed the requirement of POCSO court in Bengal.

The committee was of the opinion that minimum 50 courts will be essential as against seven functioning here. Subsequently, it was scaled down to at least 25 courts which ought to be established here. The CJ requested state Law minister Moloy Ghatak to take note of it to ensure Bengal is in the national map. He highlighted that the Tamluk POCSO court, measuring about 350 sqft, has all the latest facilities in terms of guidelines framed by SC. He added that soon the POCSO court in Contai too shall be inaugurated.

The minister said the state government sanctioned Rs 33,70,000 for construction of the Tamluk POCSO court while sharing that the state government has approved the sanction for establishment of 15 exclusive POSCO courts, out of which seven are now running. He also informed that Durgapur sub divisional court is also ready for inauguration.