East Midnapore: Mamata, Abhishek likely to address rally on TMCP Foundation Day

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are likely to address a rally in East Midnapore on August 28 on the occasion of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad’s (TMCP) Foundation Day.



TMCP will conduct a month-long campaign in several districts of Bengal. It was learnt that the TMCP is targeting various districts to increase its membership base. Every year, the Trinamool Congress chief attends the TMCP’s Foundation Day rallies and gives a message on the importance of developing a sense of social commitment and building leadership qualities, touching upon several issues of national importance. This time, the TMCP leaders will wait for her message on Foundation Day, given the current political scenario and the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.

The TMCP will conduct rallies in Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling on July 31. Rallies will be carried out in South Dinajpur, North Dinajpur and Malda on August 2.

With the Lok Sabha election scheduled next year, Banerjee may also give a detailed outline to the students and the party’s youth wings. Both the party chief and its national general secretary had carried out similar campaigns in several districts of Bengal ahead of the Panchayat elections. Both leaders are expected to intensify the campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.