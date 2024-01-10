‘East Midnapore has become hub for illegal production of bombs due to Suvendu’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Aroop Biswas has hit out at BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari alleging that East Midnapore has become a hub for illegal production of crude bombs under the latter’s patronage.

“Under the patronage of @SuvenduWB, Purba Medinipur has become a hub for the illegal production of crude bombs. Just a few days back, two BJP workers from Bhupatinagar village suffered injuries in an explosion while manufacturing bombs,” Biswas alleged.

Biswas said: “It’d be no exaggeration to suggest that Mr. Adhikari, having mastered this dangerous craft in his own backyard, is now exporting

the expertise to Diamond Harbour, driven by jealousy of Shri @abhishekaitc’s remarkable success.” Biswas on Tuesday slammed Adhikari after he had sought a probe into Abhishek’s initiative to provide old age pensions in his constituency. In another development, controversy brewed up after TMC MLA Sukumar Mahato showed a photograph of Suvendu Adhikari and TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in one frame.

Shahjahan has been absconding ever since violence rocked Sandeshkhali on January 5 over an ED raid on the ration scam. Mahato alleged that Adhikari had let ED lose on Shahjahan after the latter had refused to join the BJP. He also claimed that BJP has been resorting to “politics of revenge” by using ED.

TMC in a post on X said: “In Diamond Harbour, Shri @abhishekaitc is transparently distributing funds for old age pensions through cheques & direct bank transfers. Therefore, allegations of black money by @SuvenduWB and @amitmalviya are absolutely baseless.

It is nothing but a shameless tactic to disrupt this benevolent initiative & we stand united against such attempts to tarnish the good work being done for the elderly.”