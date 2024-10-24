East Midnapore: As ‘Dana’ approaches, tourists asked to vacate hotels in Digha

Kolkata: As Cyclone ‘Dana’ approaches, the East Midnapore district administration has issued an order for tourists to vacate hotels in Digha by 12 pm on Wednesday due to safety concerns. A ban on visiting the beach and surrounding areas has also been enforced. Despite these directives, many tourists have ignored the orders, prompting police intervention. Several tourists have been detained for violating the restrictions.

While many visitors have begun to leave Digha in response to the cyclone warning, some have chosen to remain. Those staying were advised to avoid leaving their hotels.

However, on Wednesday afternoon, several tourists were spotted wandering along the beach road.

Police sources report that tourists were initially warned and instructed to return to their hotels. Some complied, but a group ventured out again shortly after police left the area. In response, officers returned and detained several individuals.

When confronted, the tourists apologised and promised not to leave their hotels again.

They were ultimately released after receiving a warning. East Midnapore’s Superintendent of Police, Soumyadeep Bhattacharya, emphasised that efforts to evacuate tourists from Digha and Mandarmani are ongoing, with continuous announcements and increased police patrolling in the area.