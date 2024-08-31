East Midnapore: 93 docs served show-cause notice

Kolkata: As many as 93 doctors from East Midnapore were served show-cause notice by the district administration as it was alleged that these doctors broke norms that are laid down by the Clinical Establishment Act. The district Health department has sought clarification from these doctors as the department alleged that many of these doctors have been associated with 15/16/20 nursing homes which is a breach of Clinical Establishment Act.

The doctors were asked how they could be involved in so many nursing homes. The district Health department claimed that the irregularities were recently detected when the department was sanctioning Swasthya Sathi bills of the private hospitals. The district administration also served notice to around 70 private nursing homes in East Midnapore after the Swasthya Sathi related irregularities came to the fore. The district administrations also wanted to know how a doctor can be associated with so many private nursing homes and how much time they devote in each nursing home in a day. In a startling revelation, the district Health department came to know that an operation was conducted on two different patients under Swasthya Sathi in two different nursing homes, situated 50-80 kms away from each other, under the same doctor almost at the same time.

The district administration also directed the nursing homes to collect information from their doctors as to how they are associated with more than two nursing homes. A senior health official said that all the doctors will have to abide by the Clinical Establishment Act.